Chandigarh Excise dept seizes 78 drums of spirit used to make liquor from two dhabas; Women held with 150 banned injections

The Excise and Taxation department recovered huge quantity of spirit used in manufacturing liquor during a raid on two dhabas near Banur, on Sunday. The department also caught five persons during the raid, who were handed over to the police.

Advertising

According to the officials, a team of the excise department led by Mohali Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Vinod Pahuja and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Excise) Saroop Inder Singh Sandhu raided Patiala dhaba and Jhilmal dhaba, located on the Banur-Patiala road.

The teams recovered 71 drums of spirit from Patiala dhaba and seven drums from Jhilmal dhaba. They also recovered a Mahindra pick-up van and an Indica Vista car from the spot. ETO Vinod Pahuja said that they got an FIR registered at the Banur Police Station and handed over the recovered items to the police. He added that the raid was conducted on the basis of secret information about material being stored in the dhabas.

Women held with 150 banned injections

A woman resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Kurali was arrested by the Kurali police on Sunday, for possessing 150 banned injections of Buprenoorpine and 250 syringes. The woman, identified as Kuldeep Kaur, who is said to be a part of a drug peddling racket, was arrested while travelling from Singhpura to Kurali in an auto-rickshaw.

Advertising

According to the police, they had a tip off and thus, they stopped the auto-rickshaw when it neared Kurali. Even though Kuldeep tried to escape from the spot, but the police party nabbed her. Police officials said, she was active in the area and supplied injections and tablets, which are used by drug addicts.

Police arrested her on the spot and a case was registered against her at the Kurali police station, under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Sub-Inspector Kulwant Singh said, the accused woman was supplying injections to drug addicts for the past eight months.