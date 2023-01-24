scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Excise department seals five bottling plants for flouting fire safety norms

The department also said that they had inspected and sealed two vends at Sector 9 and Sector 45 on Sunday after receiving complaints that the outlets in question were selling liquor at prices below the Minimum Retail Sale Price as prescribed by the administration.

A fire had broken out on October 27 last year at M/s Batra Distilleries Pvt. Ltd leading to closure of the plant. (Representational)

The Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh on Monday said it has sealed five bottling plants in the city on charges of operating without fire safety certificates that are issued by the municipal corporation.

“The Excise and Taxation department, on account of non-compliance and non-submission of fire safety certificates has sealed and imposed penalties of Rs 10 Lakh each on five bottling plants — M/s Highfield Distillers and Bottlers Pvt. Ltd, M/s Oasis Distilleries Ltd, M/s All Aces Distilleries & Bottlers Pvt. Ltd, M/s Zannat Beverages Pvt Ltd, Queen Distilleries & Bottlers Pvt. Ltd,” a statement issued by the administration on Monday said.

A fire had broken out on October 27 last year at M/s Batra Distilleries Pvt. Ltd leading to closure of the plant. At least three people suffered severe burns in the incident, which was supposedly caused by a short-circuit.

The department also said that they had inspected and sealed two vends at Sector 9 and Sector 45 on Sunday after receiving complaints that the outlets in question were selling liquor at prices below the Minimum Retail Sale Price as prescribed by the administration. “The excise department has a zero tolerance policy against any violation of norms as laid down in the Excise Policy and Excise Act,” the statement said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
More from Chandigarh

In another case, the Excise and Taxation Department, with the help of Chandigarh Police, detained a vehicle on Monday carrying approximately 250 cases of liquor, bearing labels and holograms that read ‘For Sale In Punjab Only’ that were hidden under boxes containing medicines.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 08:05 IST
Next Story

Pathaan has the power to alter the industry, but is Shah Rukh Khan’s film too late to the shared universe party?

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close