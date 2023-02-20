scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Excise department fines restaurant for selling liquor without valid licence

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the excise department conducted a surprise inspection of the premises and discovered that the restaurant was serving alcohol without a valid licence

liquor license, chandigarh crime, indian expressThe team called the area police authorities concerned to lodge an FIR and handed over the stock of liquor confiscated for further proceedings as per law. (File Representational Photo)

The Excise Department of Chandigarh caught a restaurant for selling liquor without a valid licence on Saturday.
The Chandigarh Administration said, “The restaurant, Cowboy Rodeo, located in Sector 9-D was found to be illegally serving liquor to its customers without obtaining the necessary permissions from the Excise Department.”

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the excise department conducted a surprise inspection of the premises and discovered that the restaurant was serving alcohol without a valid licence. The team called the area police authorities concerned to lodge an FIR and handed over the stock of liquor confiscated for further proceedings as per law.

It was further specified, “The Excise Department has urged all restaurants and establishments serving liquor to ensure that they must obtain the necessary permissions and licences to avoid any legal action.”

The authorities have also urged the public to report any instances of illegal sale of liquor to the excise department to ensure that such activities are curbed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
More from Chandigarh

“The excise department has assured that it will take stringent action against any individual or establishment found guilty of violating the liquor laws and regulations,” the administration said.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 08:42 IST
Next Story

Delhi Police arrest man for alleged ‘cow slaughter’

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close