Excise department fines restaurant for selling liquor without valid licence

The Excise Department of Chandigarh caught a restaurant for selling liquor without a valid licence on Saturday.

The Chandigarh Administration said, “The restaurant, Cowboy Rodeo, located in Sector 9-D was found to be illegally serving liquor to its customers without obtaining the necessary permissions from the Excise Department.”

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the excise department conducted a surprise inspection of the premises and discovered that the restaurant was serving alcohol without a valid licence. The team called the area police authorities concerned to lodge an FIR and handed over the stock of liquor confiscated for further proceedings as per law.

It was further specified, “The Excise Department has urged all restaurants and establishments serving liquor to ensure that they must obtain the necessary permissions and licences to avoid any legal action.”

The authorities have also urged the public to report any instances of illegal sale of liquor to the excise department to ensure that such activities are curbed.

“The excise department has assured that it will take stringent action against any individual or establishment found guilty of violating the liquor laws and regulations,” the administration said.