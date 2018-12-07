Evasion of duty: Excise department forwards names of 50 more firms to Chandigarh police

Union Territory excise and taxation department has sent a list of 50 more private companies to Chandigarh Police for not depositing Value Added Taxes (VAT) and excise duties worth crores between 2012 and 2015, on Thursday.

The list was forwarded to the crime branch, which is already investigating 50 other companies, including Ind Swift Laboratories Pvt Ltd of N R Munjal.

Police sources said the UT excise and taxation department is forwarding the names of companies, which are under the scanner for evading the VAT and excise duties, in separate lists. “We were conveyed that there are around 450 companies being scrutinised by the department. After a preliminary inquiry by the excise and taxation department, the names of the companies are being forwarded to us for police investigation,” said a source.

DSP (Crime) Pawan Kumar confirmed a list of 50 companies, along with their record highlighting when they did not pay the VAT and excise duties, was received Thursday. “We will start examining these details shortly. All these 50 companies are Chandigarh based and deal in different things, including electronic, electrical and confectionery goods. Some of these deal in liquor and other household items,” he said.

The UT excise and taxation department has also send the track records of these companies about the depositing of VAT and excise duties with the administration.

Police are already investigating a case VAT and excise duty evasion, since August 2018. The case was registered against unknown persons. Later an offence of forgery and cheating was established on the part of Ind-Swift Laboratories, owned by N R Munjal.