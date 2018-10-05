Excise cut: Fuel prices still high but lowest in Chandigarh

The rates of petrol and diesel after reduction in the Punjab city are Rs 87.35 and Rs 73.17 respectively. The rates of petrol and diesel after reduction in the Punjab city are Rs 87.35 and Rs 73.17 respectively.

With the price of petrol in Chandigarh coming down to Rs 78.35 per litre and diesel to Rs 70.86 per litre from Thursday midnight after slashing of excise tax on fuel by Rs 2.50 by the Centre, the Union Territory will have the lowest rates in Tricity.

Though Haryana gave a further Rs 2.50 reduction by slashing Value-added Tax (VAT), providing a Rs 5 cut in total, fuel prices in Panchkula are Rs 79.37 for petrol and Rs 71.20 for diesel.

Mohali rates remain the highest. The rates of petrol and diesel after reduction in the Punjab city are Rs 87.35 and Rs 73.17 respectively. With fuel rates rising since early this year, the reduction has not brought the rates below what they were even two months ago.

On August 25, the petrol and diesel rates in Chandigarh were Rs 74.79 and Rs 67.26 respectively, while in Panchkula, it was Rs 78.09 and Rs 69.98. In Mohali, on the same date, the rates were Rs 83.55 and Rs 69.60 for petrol and diesel respectively. By September 25, the petrol and diesel rates in Chandigarh had risen to Rs 79.76 and Rs 72.07 respectively; in Panchkula they shot up to Rs 83.09 and Rs 74.84. In Mohali, the rates were Rs 88.74 and Rs 74.39 for petrol and diesel respectively.

With prices rising everyday, on Thursday, the fuel rates were Rs 80.85 for petrol and Rs 73.36 for diesel in Chandigarh, while Rs 84.37 for petrol and Rs 76.27 for diesel in Panchkula. In Mohali, prices had hit Rs 90.02 for petrol and Rs 75.76 for diesel.

President of Mohali petrol pump owners’ association, Ishwinder Mongia, told Chandigarh Newsline that Mohali continues to have the highest fuel rates in the Tricity. “We too want that Punjab should cut down on the state taxes so that the rates come down as Haryana did at its own level,” he said.

A member of Panchkula petrol pump owners’ association, Bhagwan Das Mittal added, “The fuel rates are still high, if we compare it with Chandigarh. We were initially thinking that the rates will come at par with Chandigarh after Haryana announced further reduction.”

