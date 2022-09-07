Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Six days into September, the Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for the month of August. And hushed rumours in the corridors of power has it that the government was grappling with a paucity of funds.

As a norm, the government usually pays salaries for the previous month on the first of every month. Officials in the knowhow said that the government had been facing a funds crunch ever since the GST compensation regime came to an end. The state had got Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation from Centre in the previous fiscal year. This year, it received compensation only for the first quarter of the current fiscal, post which the GST regime came to an end on June 30.

Officials said that the the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been paying salaries on time, ever since it came to power in March this year and this was the first time that wages had been delayed.

The state’s annual salary bill, as reflected in the current fiscal budget, is pegged at Rs 31,171 crore, or roughly Rs 2,597 crore every month. A senior functionary of the government, requesting anonymity, said that the delay was due to the government investing Rs 1,000 crore to make money as interest for the state exchequer. “As it was about money for the state exchequer, we thought that the employees could bear with the government for at least a week. We have paid salaries to Class C and D employees on Tuesday evening. The rest will be paid on Wednesday.”

Class C and Class D employees, who are paid less than their Class A and Class B collegues, usually get paid the first whenever the government is short of money, officials said.

On Monday, the Cabinet had given its approval to a new policy of adding a special cadre of employees to the existing strength by absorbing contractual and adhoc employees. This would mean an extra burden of Rs 400 crore on state exchequer.

A fat bill of Rs 20,000 crore towards power subsidy is already staring at the state this year. This includes Rs 18,000 crore towards free farm power and 300 units of power free every month to domestic users. An amount of Rs 1298 crore has been incurred by waiving pending power bills of consumers until last December.