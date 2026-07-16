Excess fee charged by School of Eminence: Minister Bains assures action

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday assured action against those responsible for the alleged collection of unauthorised fees at the School of Eminence (SoE) in Nawanshahr after the issue was raised during his visit to Raja Sahib Da Mazara near Banga.

The controversy first came to light in April after parents alleged that students seeking admission to Class XI were asked to pay around Rs 5,000 despite the notified annual fee for government schools being about Rs 876. Several parents claimed they paid the amount fearing their children would lose admission.

The matter was flagged by AAP’s district in-charge for the Nasha Mukti Morcha, Dinesh Suri, MLA Dr SK Sukhi and mediapersons. During the interaction, Bains reportedly said the school’s principal should be suspended. Sukhi, however, reminded the minister that he had raised the issue in the Assembly earlier, but no action had followed.