Excess expenditure of Rs 3,102 crore in HP Appropriation Accounts: CAG report

The report also noted that excess expenditure of Rs 4.74 crore under the charged appropriation of the Capital Section requires regularisation.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tabled the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) audit report that has flagged significant fiscal irregularities in the state’s Appropriation Accounts for 2024-25, in the Assembly on Monday. The report points to Himachal Pradesh’s excess expenditure and weak budgetary controls.

The CAG report for Appropriation Accounts 2024-25 signed by K Sanjay Murthy, the CAG, said, “I wish to draw attention to the following that there was an excess disbursement of Rs 3,102.88 crore over the grants/appropriations during 2024-25, which includes Rs 427.46 crore incurred without any budget provision. Additionally, excess expenditure amounting to Rs 3,700.11 crore, incurred between 2021-22 and 2023-24, is yet to be regularised by the state Legislature.”