Ex-servicemen struggle as canteen store stays shut for last 2 months

The Western Command CSD canteen in Phase 10, Mohali, remains closed for the past two months, causing major inconvenience to nearly 14,000 to 15,000 ex-servicemen and their families who depend on the facility for their household supplies.

Ex-Servicemen Grievance Cell president Lt Colonel S S Sohi said the Western Command Unit Run Canteen (URC) was facing a shortage of supplies for several months, but for the last two months it has been completely shut. A notice board outside the canteen does say that it is closed but the reopening date is being repeatedly changed.

Initially, the canteen was scheduled to reopen on May 1 and was later changed to May 11. Now the date has reportedly been extended to June 15.

Sohi said the situation has caused serious inconvenience to the ex-servicemen and their families. People travel from far-off areas to the canteen and are forced to return empty-handed.

The other canteens are in Chandimandir or at the Air Force Station which are even further for them to purchase essential household items.

The Colonel also said the canteen was transferred by the Western Command to the Ambala Sub Area and the handing-takeover process is underway. He said that these procedures generally take only three to four days, but surprisingly, more than three months have passed without any progress.

Even the canteen manager, Colonel P P Singh, has not provided any information regarding when the facility’s reopening, he said.

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When The Indian Express team visited the canteen Friday morning, Captain Makhan Singh (77) said he had made several trips to the canteen and found the reopening date changed. He said the repeated visits were causing unnecessary fuel expenses and forcing people to buy their household essentials from other locations.

While the Modi government appeals to the citizens to save fuel and avoid unnecessary travel, retired Army doctor Dr S C Sharma (80) said, adding that ex-servicemen are being forced to drive long distances because the nearest canteen remains closed.

The doctor said the government should take the matter seriously and ensure that the canteen is reopened at the earliest.

Captain Gurmeet Singh (retd), who had come to purchase supplies, said that he too was facing difficulties due to the closure. He said many widows and elderly women also visit the canteen regularly seeking information, but no one is willing to clarify when it will reopen.

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When contacted by The Indian Express, canteen manager Colonel P P Singh said “he had no idea”. When asked about the expected reopening date, he again said he had no information.

He also declined to share data regarding the number of ex-servicemen families depending monthly on the canteen and said that the information could only be obtained from the Western Command.

When contacted, the HQs Western Command said, “It is intimated that in addition to the transfer of management, upgradation of existing facilities is under process to provide a better customer experience at the Unit Run Canteen (URC) located at Mohali. The URC will open shortly. However, till that time, the beneficiaries may visit URC Chandigarh, URC Chandimandir or their extension counters for their purchases.”

Meanwhile, the ex-servicemen warned if the reopening date is extended again, they will launch a large-scale protest and write to the higher authorities demanding immediate resolution.