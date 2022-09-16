scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Ex-servicemen protest scrapping of GoG scheme

A total of 4,300 GoGs were appointed by previous Congress government in 2017. This was the brainchild of former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh who himself is an ex-serviceman.

Ex-servicemen on Thursday took out a protest march against the Punjab government for scrapping guardians of governance (GoG) scheme.

Two ex-servicemen suffered minor burn injuries while burning an effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann outside the mini-secretariat as they were standing close to the effigy. However, the fire was extinguished by the protesting ex-servicemen.

Col (retd) H S Kahlon, district Ludhiana president of GoG, said, “While scrapping the scheme, AAP government spoke in a derogatory manner about GoGs. Hence, they have disrespected all the ex-Army persons. Protests are being carried out in different cities of Punjab and on Thursday we did it in Ludhiana. We will continue our agitation against the Punjab CM and the AAP government for their views about ex-servicemen.”

He added, “During Covid times, GoGs worked a lot in villages as well as cities. They were a watchdog for government departments so as to check the working of various projects at grassroots level. The persons working were being given honorarium and they were working for the betterment of the system rather than for a token honorarium amount given by the government.”

A total of 4,300 GoGs were appointed by previous Congress government in 2017. This was the brainchild of former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh who himself is an ex-serviceman. Monthly honorarium was like this: 11,000 for jawans, 13,000 for supervisor GoGs, 25,000 for tehsil heads of GoGs, and 50,000 for district heads.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 06:48:34 am
