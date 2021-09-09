Commemorating 125 years: Ex-servicemen body demands special coin, postage stamp for Saragarhi battle

The All India Defence Brotherhood Association has demanded that the 125th year of the Battle of Saragarhi — fought in 1897 — should be celebrated in a fitting manner with the release of a special postage stamp and coin.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday, Brigadier KS Kahlon (retired), who is the president of the association, said that on September 12 the Battle of Saragarhi will enter its 125th year and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ensure that this epic event is celebrated along with the 75th year of the country’s Independence.

Brig. Kahlon said that even though the battle has been listed as one of the rare instances where a small body of men resisted the attack by vastly superior number of adversaries, the average youth was not aware of its importance. He said that though a chapter on the battle had been introduced in school textbooks in Punjab, yet more needed to be done so that the memory of the brave Sikh Regiment soldiers who took part in the battle is kept alive.

He also said that with the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan the security situation in the region has taken a serious turn and that the country needs to be on its guard. “There is a need for close coordination amongst all the security and intelligence agencies of the country to meet this threat, “ he said.

Brig Kahlon also appealed to Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, to set up village-level defence platoons in border areas under the aegis of the Guardians of Governance Scheme so that the defence of these areas could be secured by vigilant citizens.