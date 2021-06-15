Punjab polls: Ex-serviceman, IAS officer join hands to float new political party

While Sidhu, an aide of former MP Simarnjeet Singh Mann, is the president of the party, Ladhar is the senior vice president. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh/Representational)

Months before Punjab went to polls, an ex-serviceman, Capt Chanan Singh Sidhu, and a retired Punjab Cadre IAS officer, SR Ladhar, on Tuesday jointly floated their own political outfit — the Kiri Kisan Sher-E-Punjab Party — to “take on traditional parties in the state that had failed the people.”

While Sidhu, an aide of former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, is the president of the party, Ladhar is the senior vice president.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh on Tuesday, Sidhu said that they will be fighting the upcoming elections from all the 117 Assembly segments.

Sidhu called the AAP an agent of the RSS and hit out at the Sanyukt Akali Dal president, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, stating he kept quiet when Sacha Sauda Dera head Gurmit Ram Rahim was pardoned and even after the sacrilege incident.

He said that after the announcement of the elections, the people of the state will not even allow Congress leaders to enter their villages.

He added that he knows how politicians had a share in the sand mining activities and how several police officers had parked their money in illegal colonies.

Hitting out at the Congress, SAD, BJP, and BSP, in turn, Ladhar said, “I have been an IAS officer for 30 years. We do not want to enjoy political power. But we have been witnessing how Dalits, Ravidassias, Mazhbi Sikhs, and SCs have been treated by the successive governments in the state. That is why we have decided to float a new outfit that will field upright and honest people in all the 117 segments.”

He then went on to call the traditional parties “leeches” who were “sucking the blood of the common man.”

“Give us a chance, and we will deliver,” he said, adding that while the SAD and Congress had taken turns to rule the state and failed the common man, the AAP had failed to play the role of the Opposition effectively.

Ladhar also hit out at the BSP stating that the party that called itself a Dalits outfit could not secure even two per cent votes in the last Assembly elections in the state and now it was satisfied with SAD giving it just 20 seats.

On whether they would form an alliance with anyone, he said, “We do not want thieves and thugs. We will go at it alone.”