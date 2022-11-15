Ex-Punjab officer in deep water, gets four years in jail for bribery

Observing that “today uncontrolled corruption has spread like contagious disease”, the special CBI court of Chandigarh on Monday sentenced the former superintending engineer (SE) of Punjab’s department of water supply and sanitation to four-year imprisonment for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor at the department office in Sector 34, Chandigarh, in 2013.

The convict, N K Dhir, was held guilty under sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) punishable under Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, by the court of Jagjit Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, special CBI court, Chandigarh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000.

As per the CBI, the contractor, Harpreet Singh, had approached the CBI and gave a complaint against the accused alleging that Dhir was asking for Rs 1.31 lakh to clear his bills of Rs 29 lakh pending with the department for supply of sanitary equipment. On the complaint, the special CBI team conducted the raid and arrested the accused red-handed as he was taking the bribe’s first instalment of Rs 30,000. During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused in the present case has been falsely implicated.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused.

At the time of pronouncement of sentence, the convict, while pleading leniency, contended that he suffers from serious ailment of Sciatica and remain restless due to the pain. He also suffers from ailment of blood pressure. He has his wife to look after at home. He has never been involved as accused in any case or convicted, except in the present case.

P K Dogra, counsel for CBI, opposed the convict’s plea for leniency and contended that the convict remained posted as a senior officer and was supposed to maintain integrity. He has bypassed all the system and was demanding bribe for extending favour to the contractor, and this would result in poor work.

The court of Jagjit Singh, hearing the plea, said, “The convict does not deserve the leniency as prayed for by him.

It is seen that the convict was posted at a very senior position, and he was, as such, required to set a good example for his juniors, so that they try to emulate him. On the other hand, the convict with his actions has let down his department and set a bad example.”