Ex-MP Chandumajra quits SAD (Punar Surjit), cites ‘ideological differences’

More than two years after his expulsion from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Prem Singh Chandumajra has quit Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) — a faction joined by Chandumajra alongside several senior Akali leaders who were either expelled from or had left the SAD in 2024.
Chandumajra cited the ‘lack of consensus on Panthic unity’ as the main reason behind his decision. He said, under the current political circumstances, it is essential that all Panthic and pro-Punjab forces unite to protect the interests of Punjab and the Panth.
Chandumajra told the media that the Panthic forces are weakening because the Akali Dal is divided into different factions and anti-Panthic forces are taking advantage of this situation. He mentioned that he has consistently advocated bringing all factions of the Akali Dal onto a single platform to champion the interests of Punjab and the Panth.
He also clarified that his views on the issue of Panthic unity did not align with those of Giani Harpreet Singh, the president of SDA(Punar Surjit). Due to this ideological disagreement, he decided to part ways with Akali Dal (Punar-Surjit).
He emphasised that in current times, to ‘strengthen Akali politics, there is a need to forget mutual differences and unite’.
Back in 2024, Chandumajra was among the prominent SAD leaders who had expressed strong displeasure over the functioning of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal for the alleged mistakes committed by the party between 2007 and 2017.
Furthermore, the SAD frequently targeted Chandumajra for his strong advocacy for an alliance with the BJP after both parties split in 2019. He remained vocal about his stance on a BJP alliance even after joining SAD (Punar Surjit), which was headed by former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.
Chandumajra won his last major election in 2014, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha as an MP from Anandpur Sahib; he has not won an election since.
In the past, other senior stalwarts, including former MPs Rattan Singh Ajnala and the late Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, had also quit the SAD in hopes of carving out an independent political path.
Today, Chandumajra is going through a similar patch, continually striving to find a new footing for his political career.
Born on January 1, 1950, Prem Singh Chandumajra has a political career spanning more than four decades. He has served as a three-time MP in the Lok Sabha representing Anandpur Sahib and Patiala (11th, 12th, and 16th Lok Sabha) and as a Member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.
Chandumajra has formally broken away from the SAD fold twice during major political realignments. His first departure was in 1999, following a rift between then SAD chief and then SGPC President Gurcharan Singh Tohra.
He joined Tohra’s faction, eventually leading the Shiromani Akali Dal (Longowal). He merged SAD (Longowal) back into the SAD in January 2007, subsequently serving as the party’s General Secretary and winning the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seat in 2014.
Chandumajra witnessed his journey from student activism to political career after he was appointed as Youth Akali Dal first president by Longowal.
Chandumajra, who did his MA in Economics in 1975 and MA in Political Science in 1977, was elected as an MLA from Dakala (Patiala) in 1985 and became a cabinet minister in Surjit Singh Barnala’s government.