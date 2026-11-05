Ex-MP Chandumajra quits SAD (Punar Surjit), cites ‘ideological differences’

More than two years after his expulsion from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Prem Singh Chandumajra has quit Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) — a faction joined by Chandumajra alongside several senior Akali leaders who were either expelled from or had left the SAD in 2024.

Chandumajra cited the ‘lack of consensus on Panthic unity’ as the main reason behind his decision. He said, under the current political circumstances, it is essential that all Panthic and pro-Punjab forces unite to protect the interests of Punjab and the Panth.

Chandumajra told the media that the Panthic forces are weakening because the Akali Dal is divided into different factions and anti-Panthic forces are taking advantage of this situation. He mentioned that he has consistently advocated bringing all factions of the Akali Dal onto a single platform to champion the interests of Punjab and the Panth.