Ex-MLA Phoolka to meet Akal Takht head, bat for ‘medicine langars’ at gurdwaras

Senior lawyer H S Phoolka. (Express file photo) Senior lawyer H S Phoolka. (Express file photo)

Senior advocate and former legislator of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Dakha Assembly constituency, H S Phoolka, on Monday said he would meet Akali Takht chief on January 1 to urge him to direct the Sikh community organise a langar of medicines every week in the village gurdwaras.

“I also appeal to the Sikh community to start langar of medicines in every village of the state in 2020,” said Phoolka.

Phoolka who would meet Akal Takht chief at the start of new year said he would also request the chief to make an appeal to the doctors to render their services in such langars of medicine in gurdwaras once in a week.

In a written statement, Phoolka said “the government system of basic health facilities had failed”.

“There are no dispensaries in 75 per cent of the villages. In the remaining 25 per cent villages which have dispensaries there are either no doctors or no medicines. These basic health facilities have totally failed in villages,” said Phoolka, pointing out that he had been running free mobile dispensary in Dakha for the last two and a half years. “It is very surprising that a large number of people in villages are suffering from blood pressure, diabetes and deficiency of Vitamin D. Instead of going to the government dispensaries, people come to the mobile dispensary run by us because they feel that in our dispensary, medicines are also free and doctors are also good,” stated Phoolka.

