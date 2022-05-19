Ex-MLA moves HC seeking restoration of his security

Former Congress MLA from Ferozepur Parminder Singh Pinki has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) seeking directions to Punjab to immediately restore his security.

The Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh has issued notice to the state over the petition filed by Pinki.

Pinki through his counsel, Sant Pal Singh Sidhu, has argued that the security provided to him has been illegally withdrawn at the behest of politically vested interest and that too without giving any notice to the petitioner, and without assessing the threat perception of petitioner.

It has been contended that the petitioner is under constant fear and threat to his life and liberty at the behest of certain anti-social elements, who are bent to creat an atmosphere of terror.