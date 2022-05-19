scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Ex-MLA moves HC seeking restoration of his security

The Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh has issued notice to the state over the petition filed by Pinki.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 19, 2022 3:35:25 am
Parminder Singh Pinki, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIt has been contended that the petitioner is under constant fear and threat to his life and liberty at the behest of certain anti-social elements, who are bent to creat an atmosphere of terror.

Former Congress MLA from Ferozepur Parminder Singh Pinki has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) seeking directions to Punjab to immediately restore his security.

The Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh has issued notice to the state over the petition filed by Pinki.

Pinki through his counsel, Sant Pal Singh Sidhu, has argued that the security provided to him has been illegally withdrawn at the behest of politically vested interest and that too without giving any notice to the petitioner, and without assessing the threat perception of petitioner.

More from Chandigarh
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It has been contended that the petitioner is under constant fear and threat to his life and liberty at the behest of certain anti-social elements, who are bent to creat an atmosphere of terror.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement