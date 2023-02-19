Ex-minister Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Himachal Governor

Former Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday took oath as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan here in Sanskrit. Shukla was administered the oath of office and secrecy by acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present at the swearing-in ceremony. Himachal Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena read out the warrant of appointment.

Before taking oath, Shukla performed ‘yajana’ along with family members. Expressing gratitude for the Presidents of India for his appointment, Shukla said that he would work in accordance with the constitution. He said that he would complete the works started by the previous governors and would also urge the CM to cooperate in completing those works on priority.

He also said Himachal Pradesh is a leading state in field of education and now he would contribute towards quality education. He said that he would prefer to travel by road so that he could know the problems of the people and understand the state well.

The governor expressed his concern over the growing illegal trade of drugs in Himachal Pradesh. “The saddest situation is that today drugs have reached even in remote areas, which needs to be stopped,” he said, adding that Himachal is the land of gods and there should be no place for drugs.

A resident of Rudrapur in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla started his political journey from RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He joined the BJP in 1983 and was elected as MLA in 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2016.