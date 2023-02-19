scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Ex-minister Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Himachal Governor

“The saddest situation is that today drugs have reached even in remote areas, which needs to be stopped,” he said.

The governor expressed his concern over the growing illegal trade of drugs in Himachal Pradesh. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Ex-minister Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Himachal Governor
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday took oath as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan here in Sanskrit. Shukla was administered the oath of office and secrecy by acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present at the swearing-in ceremony. Himachal Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena read out the warrant of appointment.

Before taking oath, Shukla performed ‘yajana’ along with family members. Expressing gratitude for the Presidents of India for his appointment, Shukla said that he would work in accordance with the constitution. He said that he would complete the works started by the previous governors and would also urge the CM to cooperate in completing those works on priority.

He also said Himachal Pradesh is a leading state in field of education and now he would contribute towards quality education. He said that he would prefer to travel by road so that he could know the problems of the people and understand the state well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

The governor expressed his concern over the growing illegal trade of drugs in Himachal Pradesh. “The saddest situation is that today drugs have reached even in remote areas, which needs to be stopped,” he said, adding that Himachal is the land of gods and there should be no place for drugs.

More from Chandigarh

A resident of Rudrapur in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla started his  political journey from RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He joined the BJP in 1983 and was elected as MLA in 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2016.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 05:30 IST
Next Story

Cheema thanks GST council for reducing tax on sharpeners

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close