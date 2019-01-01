Ex-minister Langah returns to political arena with protest against Congress

Excommunicated from the Sikh community by the Akal Takht, former Punjab Cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah has used panchayat elections to end his exile from the active politics.

Sacked from the SAD after registration of rape case against him just before the Gurdaspur bypoll in 2017, Langah was acquitted in the same case earlier this year.

Punjab government didn’t file appeal against the acquittal of Langah from the lower court. Langah remained low profile as Akal Takht edict to excommunicate him from community after registration of rape case in 2017 is still in force and no Sikh is allowed to have any interaction with Langah.

Langah had asked Akal Takht to review his excommunication from community and his request is pending with Akal Takht. He, however, led a protest against the Congress party government in Shakari village of Dera Baba Nanak on Sunday for alleged rigging in the panchayat elections.

“We are not going anywhere. We are here and we will do everything to teach you lesson,” said Langah while addressing Congress rivals through the media on Sunday. He even took on Dera Baba Nanak Congress MLA and Punjab minister Sukhjinder Randhawa. “If I and my son die then a case should be registered against Randhawa and his son and if Randhawa and his son die then case should be registered against me and my son,” he added.

About his activities, SAD’s Gurdaspur district president Gurbachan Singh Babbehali said: “It is good if Langah is working against Congress. Anyone can expose the Congress party.” Asked if party would take any action against SAD workers accompanying Langah despite the Akal Takht edict against him, Babbehali said, “Only SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal can decide on it.”

Interestingly, the party had made Langah’s son, Sonu Langah, member of SAD youth wing core committee recently. Sonu Langah said, “My father hasn’t resumed active politics yet. He participated in Sunday protest as the SAD candidate Ranjit Singh was sitting sarpanch of village for 30 years and Congress party goons removed his turban.”

He added, “We had made request to the Akal Takht Sahib to reconsider excommunication of my father soon after his acquittal in the rape case. We have been awaiting for a response from the Akal Takht. Punjab government didn’t file appeal against acquittal of my father.”

Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “I am out of Punjab and not aware about any activity of Langah. I will react on it if someone files a complaint.”