Retired army officer harassed, travel firm fined Rs 60k

A 100 per cent differently-abled retired army officer who suffered a bullet injury in the spine during a high profile military operation was left harassed due to the negligence of a travel company during his trip to the Mauritius to commemorate and celebrate the 48th Commissioning Day of veterans (September 6, 2018).

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed the SOTC Travel Limited and its executives to pay Rs 60,000 to the complainant.

Col Surender Singh Pathania (71), a Sena Medal recepient contended before the commission that he with his group of 28 personnel, comprising the Indian Army veterans and their wives, planned to visit the Mauritius from September 2 to 8, 2018 for which he availed the services of the travel company.

Advocate Nitin Sharma, counsel for the complainant submitted that the veterans were in two groups — from Delhi and Mumbai — and Col Pathania flew with the Delhi group. The package offered by the company included air fare from Delhi to the Mauritius, hotel accommodation, transportation, pick-up and drop from the airport to hotel and sight-seeing.

Col Pathania stated that he is a battle casualty with 100 per cent disability and is paralysed below the waist and his movements are based on a wheel chair, requiring special treatment, and the travel company had accordingly included the requirement in the package.

However, right from the beginning, the company failed to provide the desired services. It was added that on September 3, 2018, he sent an email to the sales executive of the company and intimated her about the difficulties and harassment faced by him.

She was also told that the imported wheel chair of the complainant also got damaged in the process of entering and coming out of washroom. When no reply was received from the company, he shifted to another hotel at his own expenses.

The company and its officials in reply submitted that prior to August 28, 2018, the complainant never informed them about his condition. They had arranged for a private transport for the group which was suitable and wheelchair friendly. However, the complainant himself demanded a separate vehicle, which was never agreed upon. Still the local tour manager arranged a vehicle as demanded without any extra charge.

The commission bench after hearing the matter held that, “Despite being in such condition, complainant must be applauded for his zeal and conviction in going ahead with the group of Indian Army veterans to commemorate and celebrate the 48th Commissioning Day. However, due to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of OPs, the complainant had to face a lot of inconvenience and harassment.”

The court directed the company to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as costs of litigation.