Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Ex-IAF officer arrested for entering Air Force Station using copy of expired ID

Sources said that Rohilla had produced a coloured copy of his identity card to Sergeant Ajit Singh who was on duty, and the official found it to be fake. He appraised his senior officers, including Group Captain B S Dhillon.

On interrogation Pawan Rohilla, who retired from the service four years ago, is learnt to have confessed to keeping photocopies of his ID card with him. (Representational/File)
Police arrested a retired Junior Warrant Officer, Naresh Chandra Salgotra, for entering the Indian Air force 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) Hallomajra area on the basis of a photocopy of his expired identity card.

Police said Salgotra was apprehended by guard Sergeant Ajit Singh. Police have seized the photocopy of the identity card. He was arrested under charges of Section 419 (impersonation) of the IPC and later released on bail. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

In a similar incident, on January 18, another retired officer from the IAF, was held for trying to gain entry inside the 3 BRD Air Force Station in Chandigarh on the basis of the photocopy of his expired identity card. The man Pawan Rohilla, a retired sergeant, 45, a resident of Eco City at New Chandigarh in Mohali district, Punjab, was caught at the main gate of 3BRD.

On interrogation Pawan Rohilla, who retired from the service four years ago, is learnt to have confessed to keeping photocopies of his ID card with him.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 03:23 IST
