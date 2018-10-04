Ex-Gurgaon DC acquitted in rape case

The case dates back to 2014 and had originally been filed against R P Bhardwaj’s son Ajay Bhardwaj. The case dates back to 2014 and had originally been filed against R P Bhardwaj’s son Ajay Bhardwaj.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has quashed the rape case registered against former Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner, R P Bhardwaj and his family. Former Gurgaon joint commissioner of police, Bharti Arora, had, in 2015, accused the then Commissioner Navdeep Singh Virk of wrongly interfering in the inquiry and framing the family of the accused.

The case dates back to 2014 and had originally been filed against R P Bhardwaj’s son Ajay Bhardwaj. Justice Harminder Singh Madaan said, “The observations made by the trial court while … refusing to summon petitioners… as additional accused, points towards hollowness of the allegations levelled…. Thus filing of supplementary challan against the petitioners… is nothing but an abuse of the process of law.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App