Ex-DGP Mustafa declines adviser role: ‘Sidhu alone can bring Cong back to power’

HOURS after PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed former DGP Mohd Mustafa as one of his four advisers, Mustafa declined to take up the offer saying that he was not “cut out” for political roles.

Mustafa, whose wife Razia Sultana is a minister in Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet and was earlier considered close to the CM, said, “I thanked Navjot Singh Sidhu profusely. At least there is one man in the Congress who thought of me in the last four and half years. It is a very touching gesture.

Tears welled up in my eyes when I learnt about the appointment. But I have declined the offer as I am not cut out for political posts.”

He added, “I got to know about the offer through the media and some people. Without giving much of a thought, I said no to offer with all humility at my command. I have also informed Delhi immediately.”

The former DGP, however, said that he will keep working for the betterment of the Congress.

“My services are at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s disposal. It is my dream to see him as next Chief Minister of Punjab that he richly deserves. I am confident that with Sidhu at the helm of affairs of the party, the Congress will come back to power in 2022. In fact, it is Sidhu alone who can bring the Congress back to power. He represents aspirations of Punjab. He is honest beyond reproach, has a vision, a definitive agenda.”

Mustafa said that he had declined another offer by Sidhu on July 11, “When I got to know, he went to top leaders of Congress to suggest my name as his number two in PPCC. At that time also, I had, with humility told him that I was not up to it despite my wife and daughter-in-law asking me to accept it. I had sent a message to Rahul Gandhi also the next day that I was not cut out for such jobs.”

The former police officer is counted in Sidhu’s camp solidly now. His refusal to accept Sidhu’s offer has come as a surprise for many. He was superseded by Dinkar Gupta, and has distanced himself from Amarinder ever since. He asserted that it was never an issue with him as he is not “kam zarf (small hearted)” man. “I was friends with the CM for 12 years but the way I was superseded, it hurt me deeply and left a deep emotional wound considering that I had sacrificed 12 years of my career for my friend, Capt Amarinder Singh.”

But at the same time, in the same breath, he said, Capt Amarinder Singh has been very nice to his wife.

“I have no bitterness on that account. He offered me a constitutional post twice but I politely declined both times. He had recently invited my wife and insisted that she brings me along over dinner.”

He said when he was superseded, he was called to Delhi by Rahul Gandhi and asked the reason.

“I had bluntly told him that he was responsible as my Chief Minister told me each time that Rahul was pushing for my posting. I asked Rahul if I had ever asked him to do it. He said ‘no’. He had said every Congressmen worth his salt wanted me as DGP. That day changed my life forever.”