Ex-Dehra MLA booked for government fund ‘misuse’

The ex-MLA, Hoshyar Singh Chambyal, was involved in the alleged embezzlement during his tenure between 2023 and 2024. (Photo: X@Hoshyar Singh Chambyal, enhanced by Gemini)

The Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has booked a former Independent MLA from Dehra in Kangra district for the alleged misappropriation of government funds under the MLA Discretionary Grant Scheme. The ex-MLA, Hoshyar Singh Chambyal, was involved in the alleged embezzlement during his tenure between 2023 and 2024.

The SV&ACB had registered an FIR on July 17 at a police station in Dharamshala under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

A senior bureau officer said the case was registered following a preliminary inquiry into a complaint filed by employees of a company owned by Chambyal. Some of these employees were also listed as beneficiaries under the grant scheme.