Ex-Congress leader accuses Shimla police of abduction; cops say challans issued for traffic violations

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Former senior Congress leader from Mandi, Yudh Veer Bains, on Thursday accused the Shimla police of attempting to abduct him at the behest of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on April 7 while the allegation was refuted by the district police, which maintained that the convoy of private vehicles, including the one in which Bains was travelling, was stopped following traffic violations.
Shimla police said that Bains also misbehaved with the traffic police personnel and challans were issued for various violations against the intercepted vehicles.
Bains, who has also been named as a suspect in a case of forgery and cheating registered by the State Vigilance Bureau, has been granted interim bail by the Himachal Pradesh High Court. He livestreamed the April 7 entire incident on his Facebook page on Thursday and claimed that he was being targeted for having filed a complaint against the Chief Minister with the Enforcement Directorate, alleging corruption.
Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said that, as part of continuous efforts to ensure compliance with traffic rules and to strengthen public safety, action was taken on April 7 against a Fortuner bearing Himachal registration number for violations of traffic regulations.
“During the inspection, the occupant of the vehicle, Yudh Veer Bains, allegedly behaved in a non-cooperative and abusive manner with the police team and attempted to obstruct the lawful procedure. Although the individual has been provided X-category CRPF security by the central government, the rules do not permit the use of hooters or restricted lights on private vehicles,” a statement issued by the Shimla police said.
According to official information and a wireless message received by the police, the vehicle was found near Shimla violating traffic norms and making unauthorised use of a hooter. The vehicle was intercepted and inspected by a motorcycle patrol unit and the police team. During inspection, it was found that the vehicle was not only fitted with a hooter but also had an unauthorised flag rod and additional search lights installed, which constitute a clear violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.
When directed by the police to remove the hooter, Bains refused to comply and left the spot after engaging in arguments with the officers present. It also came to light that he is an accused in a case being investigated by the Himachal Pradesh Vigilance Department.
Police said that considering the seriousness of the incident, a challan under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act has been issued online through the beat in-charge. In his post, Bains also accused Shimla police for keeping a tab on his movements when he visited Himachal Pradesh high court pertaining to a court hearing on April 7.
Meanwhile, Himachal Congress Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Zinta said that Bains was never a part of the Congress and that he was intercepted and challaned for the traffic violations.
“The Sukhu government is following the policy of zero tolerance against individuals indulging in traffic violations and violating law, and order. Tomorrow, if I violate the traffic rules, action will definitely be taken against me,” Zinta added.
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