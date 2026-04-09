Ex-Congress leader accuses Shimla police of abduction; cops say challans issued for traffic violations

Bains, who has also been named as a suspect in a case of forgery and cheating registered by the State Vigilance Bureau, has been granted interim bail by the Himachal Pradesh High Court. (Express Photo, enhanced with AI)

Former senior Congress leader from Mandi, Yudh Veer Bains, on Thursday accused the Shimla police of attempting to abduct him at the behest of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on April 7 while the allegation was refuted by the district police, which maintained that the convoy of private vehicles, including the one in which Bains was travelling, was stopped following traffic violations.

Shimla police said that Bains also misbehaved with the traffic police personnel and challans were issued for various violations against the intercepted vehicles.

Bains, who has also been named as a suspect in a case of forgery and cheating registered by the State Vigilance Bureau, has been granted interim bail by the Himachal Pradesh High Court. He livestreamed the April 7 entire incident on his Facebook page on Thursday and claimed that he was being targeted for having filed a complaint against the Chief Minister with the Enforcement Directorate, alleging corruption.