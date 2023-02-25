Ex-Cong MLA attacked in Mansa; 3 people demand Rs 50L, threaten to eliminate him

Former Congress MLA Mangat Rai Bansal was allegedly attacked by three people when he was sitting inside his family-run private college in the Bareta area of Budhlada constituency of Mansa district on Friday evening.

The incident took place around 4 pm. While Bansal was inside his office, his driver was in the college compound. There was no other staff in the college at the time, sources said.

According to the CCTV camera footage obtained by police, four people came in an SUV. One of them remained in the car, while three went inside the college. Out of these three, two were wearing turban. Bansal told the police that the three came inside his office, locked him up and started beating him up. He alleged that they demanded Rs 50 lakh from him which they expected him to pay within a couple of days. They also threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to do so. They also threatened him not to report the matter to police. Bansal complained to police that they threatened to eliminate him. They also damaged his mobile phone.

Bansal sustained injuries to his face as he was allegedly punched by the attackers.

The Indian Express contacted Dr Nanak Singh, SSP Mansa, who said, “An FIR has been registered and the accused have been identified. Teams have been despatched to arrest them.”

Bansal had won on a Congress ticket from Budhlada constituency of Mansa district in 2007. In 2012 he had contested from Maur constituency of Bathinda but lost to SAD candidate Janmeja Singh Sekhon. In September 2012 he had joined Akali Dal. In April 2013 he was sentenced to seven years’ in jail by special CBI court in 1999 rice scam case.

However in August 2013 he was granted bail by the high court. Before 2017 polls he was back in Congress fold.