Ex-CM plea on Dhingra Commission: Hearing deferred to August 24

HEARING IN a plea filed by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in 2016 against setting up of Dhingra Commission by the Haryana government to probe grant of licences issued for development of commercial colonies in Gurgaon was on Tuesday deferred to August 24.

A division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Anupinder Singh Grewal observed that the court would like to conclude the hearings in the case on the next day of hearing for a timely decision in the matter. While the Haryana government completed its arguments in the case in May, the counsel representing Hooda have to make their submissions in rebuttal against the state arguments.

Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan Tuesday also told the division that on Friday, the state would make a mention in the Supreme Court for hearing of the application moved by both the parties in the case for extension in time period for deciding the case.

The Supreme Court, in March, had requested the High Court “to deal with and dispose of the matter as early as possible and preferably within two months … so that public interest may not suffer by delay in such decision.” Hooda in the case has been pleading that the Haryana government did not even have the “prima facie evidence” to constitute the Commission of Inquiry headed by the retired Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra.

The Haryana government, in response, told the court that the documents – including the CAG report, a report highlighting the irregularities sent by a recognised political party, news reports and assembly proceedings – which form the basis for the constitution of the inquiry commission were of “public importance.”

