Ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda trains guns on Khattar govt over ‘rising unemployment’ in Haryana

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also Haryana’s Leader of Opposition, on Wednesday, took on the state government over the issue of rising unemployment in the state.

“Figures of CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy), an organization that tracks unemployment, shows that every third person in the state is facing the brunt of unemployment. This is also having an adverse effect on the law and order, education and health services of the state. Far from trying to solve the problem, the government is making things worse by carrying out constant retrenchment and cancelling old recruitments,” Hooda said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“The youths of our state are getting over-aged while waiting for recruitment exams. The government is carrying forward the contract system in the name of employment. During the Congress government, efforts were made towards eliminating this practice. But the present government is back to promoting it. The youth of the state are being looted in the name of employment through contractors,” he added.

“Three months ago, in his budget speech, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that there are 8.36 lakh unemployed people in the state. The government is now claiming that only 5 to 6 lakh are unemployed in Haryana. It is beyond comprehension as to how the state government provided employment to 3 lakh unemployed people from Haryana during the Covid-19 lockdown without making any new recruitments, or without setting up any new industries or projects,” Hooda said.

Hooda then also went on to remind the government that about 25 lakh applications were received the last time clerk recruitments were conducted by the Staff Selection Commission of Haryana. “When the recruitment was done for 18,000 posts of Group-D, about 18 lakh youth had applied for it. Those who applied for the Class IV job included graduates, postgraduates, and those holding BTech degrees. Not only this, 14,871 youths of the state had applied for recruitment to 13 posts of peons in Panipat court recently, while the minimum qualification for this post was Class 8 pass. Candidates who had done MA, MSc, MCom had applied for this temporary recruitment,” he added.

“I urge the government to understand the gravity of the situation and act. Nothing will come from being in denial about the ground reality. The government should take steps towards finding a solution for the problem,” Hooda said.