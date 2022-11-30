Ex-chief secy, Akali ex-minister fail to appear before VB — one says ill, other out of country

Former minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and former chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal failed to appear before the Vigilance Bureau Tuesday, with the first claiming that he was unwell and the latter stating that he was out of country. The Vigilance Bureau on Monday had issued summons to the duo to appear before its officials in Mohali for questioning in connection with the alleged Rs 1,000 crore irrigation scam that took place in 2017 during the SAD-BJP rule.

A vigilance official said, “Dhillon has stated that he was indisposed and will appear before the agency on Friday. A family member of Kushal said that he is out of India and would appear before the VB once he is back”.

Earlier, retired IAS officer and former special chief secretary KBS Sidhu had secured interim relief from High Court, which directed the VB to take no coercive action against him till February 8, 2023, the next date of hearing. The court had also advised Sidhu to return to India. His counsel had submitted before the court that Sidhu’s name was not in the FIR registered in the alleged scam. Both Kaushal and Sidhu had managed to leave the country before the Punjab government issued a look out circular to pre empt anyone related to the case from leaving the country.

The names of two former ministers, including Dhillon and Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Dhillon, and three retired IAS officers, including Sidhu, Kaushal and former secretary KS Pannu, were mentioned in the disclosure report of the main accused Gurinder Singh in the alleged scam. While the case was registered during former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s tenure, current Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had in September cleared the file and asked the VB to investigate the role of the former ministers and former bureaucrats under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

Investigations revealed that Gurinder Singh paid crores in bribe to the accused government officials and also made crores during the previous SAD-BJP regime. Works were allotted with tailor-made conditions at rates that were up to 27 per cent over and above the departmental rates to single bidder by flouting conditions and causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

Investigations also revealed that during 2006-07, the annual turnover of contractor Gurinder Singh’s firm was only Rs 4.74 crore, which went up to Rs 300 crore in 2016-17. The officers of irrigation department also compromised with the quality and quantity of material in the works executed by Gurinder to get more commission and illegal gratification. Former ministers Dhillon and Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Dhillon, and three retired IAS officers, including Sidhu, Kaushal and former secretary KS Pannu, have been accused of taking bribes from Gurinder Singh and allotting him work worth Rs 1,200 crore in the irrigation department. The work was allotted during SAD-BJP government, led by Parkash Singh Badal, from 2012 to 2017.