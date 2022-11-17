Ex-Chandigarh Golf Club president claims overall title in Kolkata leg of AVT Champion’s Tour

Former Chandigarh Golf Club president and golfer Sandeep Sandhu (Bobby Sandhu) claimed the overall title in the Kolkata leg of the AVT Champion’s Tour.

Sandhu carded an overall score of four-over-148 to emerge as the winner in the Kolkata leg of the tournament.

Sandhu had carded a first round score of three-over-75 and was placed second behind leader Sanjeev Mehra after the end of the opening round. Starting the second round with Mehra having a one shot lead, Sandhu claimed the lead after the front-nine.

The Chandigarh golfer led Mehra by two shots at the end of the front-nine. The back-nine saw Sandhu sinking two birdies with a birdie each on the 15th and 16th hole respectively as he claimed the title.

The tournament, which sees golfers above 50 years competing for two rounds each, sees the participation of golfers like former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, former Asian Games gold medalists Lakshman Singh and Rishi Narain apart from other amateur golfers like Gaurav Ghosh, Ashit Luthra and Jaspreet Bakshi.

Sandhu, who won the order of merit on the tour last year, will also be competing in the Asia Pacific Seniors Golf Championship to be played in Malaysia next week.