Ex-Armyman, wife killed in accident

A couple was killed in Industrial Area Phase-8B on Monday after a tipper truck hit a two-wheeler from behind.

The victims were identified as Tsering Namgial and Padma Yangzes. Tsering had retired from the Indian Army while Padma Yangzes was serving in the agriculture department in Leh.

The complainant, Skarma Sonam Targias, stated to the police that his parents were staying at Kharar for the past two years and had visited a dentist on Thursday.

“My parents were returning home and when they reached near Mohali Towers, a tipper truck hit then from behind and both died on the spot,” the complainant said.

