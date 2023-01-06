scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Ex-Armyman, wife killed in accident

The victims were identified as Tsering Namgial and Padma Yangzes. Tsering had retired from the Indian Army while Padma Yangzes was serving in the agriculture department in Leh.

The complainant, Skarma Sonam Targias, stated to the police that his parents were staying at Kharar for the past two years and had visited a dentist on Thursday. (Representational/File)
A couple was killed in Industrial Area Phase-8B on Monday after a tipper truck hit a two-wheeler from behind.

The complainant, Skarma Sonam Targias, stated to the police that his parents were staying at Kharar for the past two years and had visited a dentist on Thursday.

“My parents were returning home and when they reached near Mohali Towers, a tipper truck hit then from behind and both died on the spot,” the complainant said.
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 01:29 IST
G20 presidency: Tackling emergencies in health focus, India seeking to be voice of global south

