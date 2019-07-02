Ex- Army officer duped: Haryana Lokayukata reprimands Co-operative Societies, Ambala police for not taking action

The office of Haryana Lokayukata reprimanded the official bearers of Haryana Co-Operative Societies and Ambala police for not redressing the grievances of Col Charanjeet Singh (Rtd), who was allegedly cheated of Rs 62,000 over buying a plot. The incident dates back to 1991 when the petitioner was serving in the Army. He was allegedly duped on the pretext of buying a residential plot in Shanti Niketan Cooperative House Building Society in Ambala .

Though Ambala police had lodged an FIR on the complaint of the petitioner in 2016, the police had filed a cancellation report later. In its judgment delivered on January 31, office of Haryana Lokayukata, Sector 17, stated, “Office bearers of Shanti Niketan Cooperative House Building Society have cheated the complainant. They obtained Rs 62,000 from him knowing fully well that they themselves are not in possession of the land and question of allotment of plots to allottees do not arise at all.

Though all the aforesaid facts were in the knowledge of police, in order to favor the respondents (President of Shanti Niketan Cooperative House Building Society, Shri Satya Pal), Ambala Cantt police instead of filing chargesheet before the concerned Magistrate, they have written the cancellation report on February 11, 2017.” A copy of judgment is in the possession of Chandigarh Newsline.

Col Charanjeet Singh (Rtd) said, “Since January 31, the day when verdict was passed, I have been shuttling between the office of Registrar Cooperative Society, Sector 2, Panchkula, and Ambala police to seek justice. But authorities yet to take a note of the verdict delivered by the office of Haryana Lokayukata.” The former army officer filed the petition in 2015.

When contacted, president of house building society, Satya Pal, who was one of the respondents in the petition, said, “I have full sympathy with Col Charanjeet Singh (Rtd). The society land was later acquired by the HUDA in Ambala. Once we receive the enhanced money for acquisition of our land, I will return the money to Charanjeet Singh. After the verdict of Lokayukata, I informed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, about it. Office of Cooperative Society has informed the office of Haryana Lokayukata about it.”

The judgment further reads, “The authorities under the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Haryana, are also guilty of dereliction in their duties. One of their officers, Inspector Jagdeep Singh, Cooperative Societies, Ambala Cantt, has crossed all the limits, as according to him neither Change of Land Use (CLU) nor registration of sale deed is required by Cooperative House Building Society.”

Charanjeet Singh retired from the service in July 2013 and is residing in a rented accommodation in Sector 23 Panchkula.