Ex-Army chief’s tweet shows defence secretary with hands in pockets at war memorial; latter offers clarification

A video clip showing Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane with his hands in the pockets at the National War Memorial on Republic Day has attracted adverse reactions from veterans including former Chief of Army Staff Gen V P Malik.

Gen Malik tweeted the video clip where the defence secretary is seen in the company of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and the Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs. They were awaiting the arrival of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the war memorial. Aramane can be seen in the clip with his hands in pockets.

Gen Malik tweeted the video clip with the remarks “There is a man apart”. Many other veterans also took to Twitter to express their annoyance at what they described as a “disrespectful” attitude at the war memorial by the defence secretary.

Gen Malik later tweeted with reference to his first tweet saying that the defence secretary had spoken to him on the phone and clarified that he had the highest respect for all soldiers killed in action.

“The Defence Secretary rang up and clarified that RM, CDS, three Chiefs and he were waiting at War Memorial for PM. He has total respect for National Flag and all soldiers killed in actions. Matter stands closed,” tweeted Gen Malik. RM refers to the defence minister.

Earlier, another veteran, Air Vice Marshal Amit Aneja (retd), tweeted in reply to Gen Malik, “Respect lies at the core of one’s heart and manifests in actions. It needs no training in my opinion sir”.

Col Anil Talwar (retd) had also tweeted a clip with the remarks, “This is the respect Giridhar Aramane, #DefSecy shows at the #NWM, as he waits the arrival of the PM, with his hands in his pocket. Most unbecoming and disrespectful to the occasion and the national monument”.