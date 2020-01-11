Eviction of Sikhs: Captain Amarinder Singh to send panel to MP

During a telephonic conversation with Kamal Nath, Amarinder requested him to make alternate arrangements for the settlement of these 500 Sikhs. During a telephonic conversation with Kamal Nath, Amarinder requested him to make alternate arrangements for the settlement of these 500 Sikhs.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has decided to send a fact-finding delegation to Madhya Pradesh following reports of eviction faced by 500 Sikhs from a scheduled tribal block.

A government statement said the delegation would ensure that the evacuees are not rendered homeless or otherwise harassed. It added the CM has conveyed the decision to his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath.

The delegation will be led by Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar and MLAs Kuldpeep Vaid and Harminder Singh Gill. They will be accompanied by Deepinder Singh, Commissioner Patiala Division; Capt Karnail Singh, Director Land Records; and Narinder Singh Sangha, Revenue Consultant, according to an official spokesperson.

During a telephonic conversation with Kamal Nath, Amarinder requested him to make alternate arrangements for the settlement of these 500 Sikhs. If it was not possible to rehabilitate them in the same area where they had been living for the past two decades, due to tribal land laws, then alternate land should be provided for their resettlement, Amarinder told Kamal Nath.

Kamal Nath assured Amarinder that his government would do everything possible to ensure that the Sikhs get their due and are not subjected to any harassment, said the spokesperson.

The problem has occurred as a result of the MP government’s current drive against mafia and encroachments. The MP government says these Sikhs had been illegal occupants of land in the notified tribal block in Karahal tehsil of Sheopur district, but the Sikhs, originally hailing from Punjab and Haryana, have denied the charges of illegally occupying the land and say that they had purchased the land, including agricultural plots, back in the nineties.

