‘Everyone told me not to waste my potential in humanities’: Ludhiana’s Hirdeyroop proves naysayers wrong, scores 99.6%

The state-wise pass percentages are: Punjab 87.56 per cent, J&K 92.47 per cent, UT Chandigarh 88.96 per cent, Ladakh 73.39 per cent, Haryana 87.09 per cent and Himachal Pradesh 89.60 per cent.

The Ludhiana region (comprising Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, UTs Leh and Chandigarh), recorded a pass percentage of 87.92 per cent, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class 12 on Wednesday. This region was earlier called ‘Chandigarh region’ but was renamed Ludhiana as the board’s regional headquarter was shifted to Ludhiana.

In Ludhiana region, the pass percentage for boys stood at 85.76 per cent, way lower than that of girls which stood at 90.24 per cent.

The Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.73 per cent. A total of 83.16 per cent boys and 88.92 per cent girls cleared the exams.