‘Everyone told me not to waste my potential in humanities’: Ludhiana’s Hirdeyroop proves naysayers wrong, scores 99.6%

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The Ludhiana region (comprising Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, UTs Leh and Chandigarh), recorded a pass percentage of 87.92 per cent, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class 12 on Wednesday. This region was earlier called ‘Chandigarh region’ but was renamed Ludhiana as the board’s regional headquarter was shifted to Ludhiana.
In Ludhiana region, the pass percentage for boys stood at 85.76 per cent, way lower than that of girls which stood at 90.24 per cent.
The Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.73 per cent. A total of 83.16 per cent boys and 88.92 per cent girls cleared the exams.
Both the regions have recorded the pass percentage higher than the national figure of 85.20 per cent.
According to the state-wise figures, in Punjab, a total of 92,606 students appeared for the exams of which 81,090 have passed.
The state-wise pass percentages are: Punjab 87.56 per cent, J&K 92.47 per cent, UT Chandigarh 88.96 per cent, Ladakh 73.39 per cent, Haryana 87.09 per cent and Himachal Pradesh 89.60 per cent.
While the CBSE does not declare any official merit list, among the highest scorers in Ludhiana city were Hirdeyroop Kaur, who has scored 99.6 per cent in humanities stream and Japneet Singh, who has scored 99.6 per cent in non-medical .
Hirdeyroop is a student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar. Her father Satkar Singh is a businessman and mother Ravinder Kaur is a biology teacher at a private school. She told The Indian Express: “When I scored 92 per cent in Class 10 boards, everyone told me not to waste my potential by opting for humanities. I felt that it was highly unfair to tell someone not to opt for arts… I knew where my potential was and where I could excel. I was never really interested in making a career in math/science. I aim to enter the fashion communications field.”
She has scored 98 in English, 100 in psychology, 100 in fashion studies, 100 in music and 100 in mass media.
“Even as my mother is a science teacher, I never faced any pressure from my parents to opt for science,” she said. “We will certainly have lots of doctors and engineers in society if we study science, but to evolve as a society, we need to study arts/humanities too. We also need psychologists and artists who can make the world a better place.”
She aims to pursue bachelors in journalism and mass communication from Panjab University, Chandigarh.
Japneet Singh, a student of Greenland Convent School, scored 99.6 per cent in non-medical stream. His father runs a furniture business and mother is a homemaker. “I will now pursue computer science engineering. I took coaching for maths, physics and chemistry,” said Japneet. He scored 100 in chemistry, painting and music, 99 in maths and 98 in physics.
In commerce stream, Savroop Kaur from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana scored 99.6 per cent.
In the medical stream, Pearlpreet Kaur Makkar from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, and Nivedita Karakoti from Police DAV Public School, scored 98.2 per cent each.
In the unconventional streams, Prachi Bandha scored 98.8 per cent in mass media and Bhavika Gupta got 98.6 per cent in food production. Both are from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.
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