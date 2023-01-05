Every second person in UT was slapped with a traffic challan in 2022

The Chandigarh Traffic Police issued a total of 6,02,545 traffic challans — more than 50 per cent of the total estimated population of Chandigarh, which is believed to be around 12 lakh — last year.

The challans were issued between January 1 and December 31, 2022, and 60 per cent of them were issued through CCTV cameras installed throughout Chandigarh under the Smart City project.

The highest challans (1,86,971) out of the total challans were issued for overspeeding, followed by 1,80, 659 for red light jumping, which falls under the category of dangerous driving. These 3,67,630 challans along with 67,866 challans for zebra crossing were issued through the CCTV cameras.

The total challans (6,02,545) issued in 2022 are 61.44 per cent more than the total challans (2,32,319) which were issued in 2021. A police officer said, “Indeed, the number of challans issued in 2022 is very high but in many cases multiple challans were issued against single traffic rule violators. There are thousands of vehicle drivers who were challaned for more than six times.

More than 2,900 driving licences were recommended for cancellation as the drivers were caught for multiple offences. These included government drivers too. The CCTV cameras installed under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) which was functional in May 2022 has made a huge contribution to catch the traffic rule violators. We do not compare the total challans with the overall population of the city.”

The high-resolution CCTV cameras were installed at 40 traffic junctions. These cameras are equipped with automatic number reading recognition (ANRR) software. Over a dozen police personnel work round the clock at the Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC) set up in Sector 17 to monitor and issue challans for violations detected.

Riding without a helmet also constituted a large percentage of violations as 45,856 two-wheeler riders were challaned for the offence. Interestingly, 35,054 challans were issued after netizens captured the violation in their mobile phone and shared it with the police through social media or traffic staff recorded these through handy cams.

As many as 2,346 drivers were challaned for wrong side driving, 6,924 people were challaned for driving motor vehicles on the cycle tracks, 386 were challaned for dangerous driving, 35,792 were challaned for wrong parking, 3,849 were challaned for wrong stopping, 24,484 drivers were challaned for lane changing and zig-zag driving.