Every Haryana district to get a 200-bed hospital: Governor

Haryana government will open 200-bed hospitals in every district of the state, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya announced on Wednesday during his address on the opening day of the Budget session of the Assembly.

“The state government has proposed to set up a medical college in every district. In addition, a 200-bed hospital is being setup in every district. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College has already been started in Chhainsa, Faridabad. Government medical colleges are being set up in Bhiwani, in the name of renowned freedom fighter Pandit Neki Ram Sharma, in Haibalpur village in Jind and in Koriavaas village in Mahendragarh. Government medical colleges are also being set up in Kaithal, Sirsa and Yamunanagar districts. The process of setting up nursing colleges in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Faridabad, Rewari and Panchkula has also been started. Also, a medical college in Hasan Khan Mewati, and a dental college in Nalharh are being set up,” the Governor said.

He also lauded the state government for its work in combatting the Covid pandemic.

“Government had made adequate preparations to fight the third wave of Covid and have been completely successful in this. The (health) department has setup 91 PCA plants in the state, out of which, 86 are functional. Of these, 43 have been set up under PM-CARES and 48 under CSR,” the Governor said.

He added: “We have been following Ayurveda, yoga and natural medicine for centuries. Due to lifestyle-related diseases, today, people have a renewed interest in these systems of medicine. The government has set up Sri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, where admissions were given for 82 seats this year. In Patti Kadaan village in Mahendragarh, a government ayurvedic hospital has been started. In Devarkhana village in Jhajjar, OPD services have been launched at the naturopathy education and research institute. In Ankeda village in Nuh, a unani college will be setup and in Ambala, a homeopathic college will be started. In Mayad village in Hisar, a 50-bedded Ayush hospital will be opened soon.”