‘Do a little bit every day’, says Milind Soman on exercise regimen

In Chandigarh for Gillco’s ‘Run For Health’ marathon at the Sukhna Lake Sunday, actor and marathon runner Milind Soman spoke with Parul on running, and choosing one’s exercise based on their goals. Here are excerpts from the interview.

Q. What would be your top tip to stay fit and healthy?

Soman: Do a little bit every day. That’s most important. There is no need to overdo it. A lot of people now talk to me about fitness and health, and the effort you need to make to be fit.

But I want to talk about happiness because now we’ve started talking a little about mental health as well and now there’s a debate on which one is more important. I believe they’re both interconnected, even if you’re fit you still want to be happy and the practical way is to understand what fitness means to you, for it is different for different people.

Q. Has the mindset and culture regarding fitness changed over the years, especially after the pandemic?

Soman: It’s changing all the time and is also a very new topic, for there was nothing in terms of fitness 60-70 years ago and nothing was needed because people, in general, were fit and active. Everyone didn’t have vehicles, not many elevators, or machines, so people had to walk around and do everything themselves. Today, we’ve become very dependent on technology, and very comfortable, but now we are realising that comfort and convenience are an illusion, life is not easy and that’s why the need to be healthy and fit.

During the pandemic, the first thing that was proved was that if you have underlying health issues you are more at risk, and if you neglect your health, you’re more at risk of falling sick. Bacteria are everywhere, you must keep the body strong and that requires effort, but more than effort, it requires introspection because we generalise a lot these days. I exercise just 20 minutes a day, I don’t have time for more than that. You must decide what you’re exercising for, not just because everyone is doing it, you choose your exercise based on goals. We all have strengths and weaknesses, so the insight is to identify your weaknesses; and work on those. You grow all the time; the rate is slow earlier and then it goes fast.

All your weaknesses enhance as you grow, and we have to do something to arrest that. And as you grow older, you lose the ability to run and jump because you don’t do it. Walking is easy because you walk every day, at least a little. Your flexibility and mobility decrease with age. You have to keep using those abilities and exercise your mind.

To think positively is also an exercise. You have to identify what you need to work on and observe yourself. You don’t need to consult anyone.

Q. Do you also keep changing what you need to work on?

Soman: As you grow older, you notice different weaknesses. There’s no one who doesn’t have any weaknesses. There’s a lot we don’t know about the mind and body. You must look into yourself and understand yourself and observe yourself, and how you respond.

Q. What does running give you as a person?

Soman: If you don’t do things you love, and if you don’t have time for them, then what do you do? You must make time for them. At least for a little while because it’s going to give you the most meaning. I love running now, but when I started I hated it. When the Mumbai marathon started, I decided I had to do it. There was no one running in India at that time. I did the first edition, and then I was hooked. I was 38 at that time and you begin thinking about your 40s, but nothing changes. And that’s what happens to runners, we go crazy. I ran from Delhi to Mumbai. I did the Ironman triathlon when I was 50 and people couldn’t believe it because people in India feel they can’t move when they’re 50. We have to realise our capabilities. Our life span has increased. It can’t slow down at 40. My mother started trekking at 60, she decided she was going to take control of her life, and at 80, she still treks and runs. She does it, and everyone can do it. The body follows the mind.