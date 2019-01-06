Event management firm moves court, seeks FIR against woman for not providing Russian girl dancers for New Year party

THE DIRECTOR of a city-based event management firm has moved the Chandigarh district court seeking directions to the Chandigarh Police to register an FIR against a Delhi-based woman for not providing Russian girl dancers for New Year party in 2017 even after taking an advance payment of Rs 74,000. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on March 13.

Advertising

The application has been moved by Gaurav Rai, director of Punjabi Star Live Event Management, in the court of Geetanjali Goel, Judicial Magistrate First Class.

Rai in his petition has stated that he is dealing in the business of record labelling, event artist management since the year 2014. An agreement was executed between his company and Sarika Chopra of Delhi on October 23, 2017, as the latter being service provider was to arrange Russian girl dancers on the eve of December 31, 2017, at different hotels in Chandigarh and Bathinda.

Rai alleged that in lieu of providing Russian dancers, he had done advance booking with Hotel Country Inn at Bathinda, Hotel Taj at Chandigarh, Forest Hill Resort at Chandigarh and Shivam Vendor at Patna, and advance payments were received for the New Year Eve on December 31, 2017. The hotels had also sold passes to its visitors and clients for the New Year party. It was agreed between all the parties that Russian girl dancers will perform on the New Year Eve for which a payment of Rs 74,000 was forwarded to Sarika Chopra in advance.

Advertising

Rail alleged that Sarika was in regular touch with one of its directors, Garry, who on the day of event tried to contact her over the telephone. She kept giving assurance that they are on the way and the dance will be performed as per the scheduled time in relevant hotels, but suddenly after 6 pm, the contact number of Sarika was switched off.

Sarike was conveyed in advance that on the commitment and agreement between the parties, the hotels have further sold passes, arranged DJ, camera, lights, singers, photographs and other activities were also arranged for the New Eve Year eve but due to non-providing of Russian girl dancers, the hotels suffered loss and are regularly threatening Rai to file litigation against his company for the recovery of money.

On the night of New Year, Rai had to hire Indian artist instead of Russian artists and fulfilled his obligations and the commitment made to the hotels, but the owners of the hotels were not satisfied with the service.

Rai stated that he requested Sarika to refund the entire money and pay damages but she did not pay heed to his request. Thus, left with no option, Punjabi Star Live Management through its director Pranav Rawat filed a complaint before the SSP, UT Chandigarh on January 10, 2017, but no action has been taken and thus an application under section 156 (3) of the CrPC has been filed to direct the SSP Chandigarh Police to register a case under sections 406, 465, 467, 468 and 420 of the IPC against Sarika Chopra.

Advocate Varinder Arora, counsel for complainant, said that the court has sought a status report of the matter

from the SHO of Sector 3 police staion on the next date of hearing.