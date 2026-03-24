Evening OPD at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 witnesses high footfall, service to be extended to Manimajra Civil Hospital

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The evening Outpatient Department (OPD) facility at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, began on February 24, with a positive response to the Health Department’s new initiative. In the first week, more than 400 patients used the facility, which is available in the departments of Medicine, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics and Gynaecology.
The Medicine Department has the highest footfall, with working people using the facility more and gaining access to consultation by specialists, with a decrease of non-critical patients in the Emergency of the GMSH-16. The OPD is from 5 pm to 7 pm, and according to Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, the feedback has been positive, encouraging the Health Department to plan and start the facility in the Manimajra Civil Hospital as well, beginning with the same five departments.
With 500 beds, GMSH-16 caters not only to city residents but also receives referral cases from surrounding areas. Officials believe the evening OPD could play a crucial role in distributing patient load more evenly throughout the day and reducing pressure on tertiary care centres in the city. According to the department, the effort is to strengthen public healthcare services and improve accessibility for working individuals and others who find it difficult to seek treatment during the day.
This year, speciality services were also introduced at the Manimajra Civil Hospital, with psychiatry, dermatology, and paediatrics consultations provided by specialists for two hours at the civil hospital. According to Dr Singh, patients from the area now don’t have to be referred to GMSH-16 or GMCH-32 for treatment, saving time and money of patients.
Manimajra Civil Hospital currently has a capacity of 100 beds and caters to patients from Manimajra, Panchkula, Kishangarh and several neighbouring areas. The hospital houses departments, including gynaecology, medicine and general wards, along with an emergency unit that has 13 reserved beds.
The path has also been cleared for the construction of a 50-bed trauma centre in Manimajra. In February, the department received approval from the Ministry of Health to begin the process of a trauma centre, but the project was delayed due to land allocation issues. Now the Health Department has secured a three-acre vacant plot in front of Manimajra Civil Hospital, where the trauma centre will be built. With the establishment of the Manimajra Trauma Centre, emergency care will become more accessible, reducing travel time and ensuring timely medical intervention for trauma patients.
“The centre will have state-of-the-art facilities and the latest in medical care and will have patients from the area and around,” says Dr Singh.
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