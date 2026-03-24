Evening OPD at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 witnesses high footfall, service to be extended to Manimajra Civil Hospital

The Medicine Department has the highest footfall, with working people using the facility more and gaining access to consultation by specialists, with a decrease of non-critical patients in the Emergency of the GMSH-16

The evening Outpatient Department (OPD) facility at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, began on February 24, with a positive response to the Health Department’s new initiative. In the first week, more than 400 patients used the facility, which is available in the departments of Medicine, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics and Gynaecology.

The Medicine Department has the highest footfall, with working people using the facility more and gaining access to consultation by specialists, with a decrease of non-critical patients in the Emergency of the GMSH-16. The OPD is from 5 pm to 7 pm, and according to Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, the feedback has been positive, encouraging the Health Department to plan and start the facility in the Manimajra Civil Hospital as well, beginning with the same five departments.