Evacuation: Haryana receives nearly 1,000 requests from Ukraine

Officials in Haryana have received nearly 1,000 requests from state residents, mostly students, stuck in Ukraine for evacuation.

The requests have been received through emails or messages at the helpline introduced by the state government.

Haryana officials estimate nearly 1,800 students from the state are stuck in Ukraine.

The state government said Sunday that amid ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the process of evacuating Indians stuck in Ukraine was going on continuously. It added that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal himself was closely monitoring the situation and was also constantly taking updates in this regard from the officials.

A spokesperson said: “The state government has prepared a list of all the citizens of Haryana stuck in Ukraine. As per the list, these citizens will be evacuated from there.”

A control room has been set up in Haryana through the Department of Foreign Cooperation. WhatsApp helpline number +91 9212314595 has been issued for Indian citizens, who can also send questions or seek assistance on the email contactusatfcd@gmail.com.

Similarly, the Ministry of External Affairs has set up a control room in Delhi.

The control room can be contacted on these numbers — +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and toll free number 1800118797, apart from through email at situationroom@mea.gov.in. The contact details of the helpline at the Embassy of India in Ukraine are: Phone, +380 997300428 +380 99730483, E-mail: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in, the spokesperson said.

Khattar said Sunday that till date 700 Indians have been brought to the country from Ukraine and the government is trying to bring more students via Romania, Hungary and Poland.

Even Sunday morning, with the help of the central government, Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine were brought back home via special aircraft.

“The joy of Indian citizens who returned back was clearly seen on their faces,” the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has set up a helpdesk at the Delhi airport.