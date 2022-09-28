scorecardresearch
Birdwatch: Eurasian Collared Dove, known for its black-coloured hind collar, widely found in Chandigarh

Once the dove lays eggs, the incubation is a joint responsibility. The female incubates during the night and the male takes over during the day.

Eurasian Collared Dove prefers nesting near human habitation and feeds on spilled grains, insects, and seeds. (Express photo)

Eurasian Collared Dove, scientific name ‘streptopelia decaocto’, is a very common resident bird of the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR).

A black-coloured hind collar on its back and its large size of 32cm make it different from other dove species, including Red Collared Dove, Laughing Dove, and others.

The male and female Eurasian Collared Doves are quite similar and they live in shrubs, farmlands and gardens.

The bird breeds round the year. The female lays two eggs at a time, and the incubation of eggs is a joint responsibility. The female incubates during the night and the male takes over during the day.

Other parenting duties such as arranging food for the chicks are also shared responsibilities.

Eurasian Collared Dove prefers nesting near human habitation and feeds on spilled grains, insects, and seeds.

It gives three-syllable coos. While walking, these doves bob their heads and flick their tails. The sound of the bird’s fast-clipped wingbeats, especially in the forest area and in semi-hilly areas in ISCR, is sure to attract your attention.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 03:21:07 pm
