Panchkula: Essential services to be functional seven days a week from now on

THE DISTRICT administration Tuesday issued orders to relax the lockdown and allow all commercial activities in the district except in containment areas. The orders were issued in compliance with the instructions of the Government of India.

Under unlock 1, all shops in the district have been allowed to operate from Monday to Saturday except Sundays. The directions and SOPs will remain same throughout all shops, as earlier with strict adherence of social distancing norms.

The order stated that in compliance with the prescribed rules, grocery shops including milk, fruits and vegetables will be permitted to remain open daily (seven days of the week) from 7 am to 7 pm, while all other shops will be allowed to function between 9 am to 7 pm, Monday to Saturday.

Chemist shops will be allowed to remain open round-the-clock, seven days a week. Rehri Markets of sectors 7,9,11,17 and Reli, Abhaypur, Haripur, Maheshpur, Budhanpur, Madanpur, Jaisinghpura, Bhansa Tibba have also been permitted to open, following social distancing norms.

DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said that Unlock 1 has been put into place to provide relief to people affected by the lockdown and for economic development. He, however, added that all citizens will have to take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus infection.

Action will be taken against any shopkeeper found flouting the norms, added the DC.

