Ess Vee Apartments: HRERA court revokes registration of housing project, slams builder

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) court on Friday revoked the registration of Ess Vee Apartments, a project by Samar Estate Private Limited.

Meanwhile, the SIT formed to look into the case, headed by an ACP-level officer, has still not submitted any report.

HRERA Case

In an order passed by the HRERA in November 2019, the authority had given a show-cause notice to Samar Estate for the said project, saying “you have severely mismanaged the project as well as the finances and the registration granted deserves to be revoked”.

The entire project was designed to build 24 towers with 925 apartments out of which 464 apartments had been allotted or sold. The owner of the firm, Vinod Bagai, had submitted it to HRERA in May 2018 that phase I of the project will be completed by December 2018, phase II by March 2019 and phase III by December 2019. But for more than a year, not even a single brick has been laid, read the HRERA order.

The order said, “No efforts have been made by respondents to complete the project. No investment into the project has been made. The promoter does not appear to be having any plan of action. Accordingly, it is concluded that respondent has severally defaulted… and has been making only false assurances and has thus violated even the conditions of registration.”

In its order in January, HRERA had also issued an arrest warrant against the prime accused, Vinod Bagai, MD of Samar Estate Private Limited, to secure his presence on the next date of hearing, i.e. February 26. The warrant was issued due to non-compliance with the orders passed by the court for him to appear personally before the authority. Earlier during the hearing, a show-cause notice was issued to Bagai for the same, after receiving which, the court observed in its order dated January 9, “there is willful defiance on the part of the director of company… so he is liable to civil imprisonment”.

Criminal proceedings

It has been more than seven months since FIRs under fraud started piling up against the builder. A SIT formed in late August by the then DCP Deepak Gahlawat to look into the case has not submitted even a single report as of yet. As many as 18 FIRs have already been registered at the Sector 20 police station of Panchkula.

ACP Satish Kumar, who is heading the investigation into the case, had said, “The investigation is going on. Details as to where it stands right now cannot be revealed as it may hamper the investigation.”

ACP Satish said, “Both the proceedings are different. While the arrest warrant by the court has been issued for non-compliance with orders, we have to determine whether or not fraud of any kind has been committed. We are conducting a thorough investigation.”

The first case against accused Bagai and others was registered on July 31 in 2019. All FIRs subsequently registered have alleged that the company duped people of their money on the promise of delivering them the possession of 3BHK flats in Ess Vee Apartments in Sector 20. Allegations of fraud by misappropriating and diverting the funds collected from all the allottees have also been levelled against the accused.

More than 400 people await the possession of these flats in the Ess Vee Society of Panchkula.

Bagai has time and again claimed that all the cases against him are only being pursued due to political reasons, as he had independently run for the 2014 elections from Panchkula. He had questioned the filing of criminal cases against him when his cases are already being heard by HRERA and other civil courts.

