Six months on, ESIC worker awaits disability benefits after losing leg in road accident

An ESIC-insured worker in Punjab is awaiting disability benefits, medical reimbursement and approval for an artificial limb nearly six months after losing his right leg in a road accident.

Nearly six months after losing his right leg in a road accident, an insured worker under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme is still waiting for disability benefits, medical reimbursement and approval for an artificial limb, forcing him to run from one office to the other for relief.

Sanjay Ahirwar (27), a resident of Kurawala, Derabassi, had been working as a CNC operator with a private engineering firm at Bhagwanpur on Barwala Road through a contractor and was registered under the ESI scheme.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ahirwar said the accident took place on December 3, 2025, when he was returning home on a motorcycle with a friend after duty hours. Near Pir Baba at Hansa Park, Kurawala, a stray animal allegedly hit the motorcycle, causing both riders to fall on the road. Moments later, a speeding tractor-trolley reportedly ran over Ahirwar’s right leg.