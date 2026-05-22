Six months on, ESIC worker awaits disability benefits after losing leg in road accident

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Nearly six months after losing his right leg in a road accident, an insured worker under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme is still waiting for disability benefits, medical reimbursement and approval for an artificial limb, forcing him to run from one office to the other for relief.
Sanjay Ahirwar (27), a resident of Kurawala, Derabassi, had been working as a CNC operator with a private engineering firm at Bhagwanpur on Barwala Road through a contractor and was registered under the ESI scheme.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Ahirwar said the accident took place on December 3, 2025, when he was returning home on a motorcycle with a friend after duty hours. Near Pir Baba at Hansa Park, Kurawala, a stray animal allegedly hit the motorcycle, causing both riders to fall on the road. Moments later, a speeding tractor-trolley reportedly ran over Ahirwar’s right leg.
Passersby rushed him to Derabassi Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh. He remained admitted there from December 3 to December 19, during which doctors amputated his right leg.
Ahirwar alleged that despite spending over Rs 1 lakh on treatment from his own pocket, he has not received reimbursement, leave salary, disability pension or financial assistance for an artificial limb.
“I have visited the ESIC local office in Derabassi several times, but no one is listening. Officials behaved rudely and even warned me not to visit repeatedly,” he alleged.
According to his counsel, advocate Jasbir Singh, three quotations for an artificial limb were forwarded to the Senior Medical Officer, Mohali, and later sent to the Director Health Services (ESI), Punjab, Chandigarh, on March 20, 2026. However, approval for the amount is still pending.
Singh said Ahirwar is the sole earning member of his family and has remained unemployed since the accident. “If the ESIC authorities fail to release the disablement benefits within 15 days, we will move the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali,” the advocate said.
When contacted, Dr Anil Goyal, Director Health Services (ESI), Punjab, said disability-related cases under the ESI scheme are handled by the central ESIC authorities and referred this correspondent to the ESIC regional office.
Responding to the matter, Deepak Malik said the issue had “just come to his notice” and assured that the case would be examined immediately.
“We will check why the matter is pending and where exactly it has been held up. If treatment was taken in an emergency at a non-ESI hospital, reimbursement can be processed after submission of the required forms. We will also examine the delay in approval of the artificial limb and ensure relief is provided to the beneficiary at the earliest,” Malik said.
He said that if there is any deficiency in the documents, it will be rectified through the employer at the earliest, following which the matter will be resolved promptly.
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