Escort vehicle hits two-wheeler: Man to undergo surgery, woman taken to private hospital; minister says will bear all the expenses

A DAY after a two people on a two-wheeler were injured after being hit by the escort vehicle, a Gypsy, of Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, the minister visited one of the injured, Ankush, 25, at GMCH 32 here on Sunday.

Ankush received a fracture in his left leg and the doctors conducted a surgery. His woman colleague, Diksha Thakur, 23, received head injuries. Her family took her to a private hospital in Panchkula, citing no proper treatment at GMCH 32.

Meanwhile, Minister Baljit Kaur assured Ankush’s father Raghubir Singh of best medical treatment. Raghubir who reached from Kangra in Himachal, said, “ The doctors recommended surgery for my son’s fractured left leg. They said that an iron rod will be fixed in the fractured portion of the leg. Punjab Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur came today morning. She assured us of all possible help. Ankush works with a private firm at Timber Market in Sector 26. He will be operated on”.

“My daughter received severe head injuries. I was informed by one of the eyewitnesses that my daughter and her colleague were not given immediate treatment. I along with my husband reached Chandigarh from Shimla today (Sunday) at 5.30 am. I found my daughter was severely injured. The doctors did not even stitch the injuries on her forehead properly. I was not satisfied with the treatment. We rushed Diksha to a private hospital in Panchkula,” Anita Thakur, Diksha’s mother, said.

A GMCH 32 doctor, requesting anonymity, said that the Diksha was doing well and was discharged Sunday morning.

Ankush and Diksha were injured after the speeding Gypsy hit them on Saturday around 9.30 pm. The accident took place when the two were crossing the Sector 27-28 light point on a scooter.

The escort gypsy was the last vehicle in the cavalcade of Dr Baljit Kaur. A Punjab police driver, Sukhminder Singh, 35, was driving the gypsy, who also received minor injuries.

When contacted, Sukhminder Singh said, “I have been at the hospital and taking care of the injured. The injured woman was discharged”.

A source said that Ankush and Diksha were not able to record their statements to the police.

A DDR was lodged at Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh.

Minister to bear expenses for treatment

Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur Sunday visited the Government Medical Hospital Sector 32 here to enquire about the injured victims.

Kaur said that she met the family members of the man, who is out of danger now. “I have told the family that I will bear the entire cost of the treatment,” Kaur said.

The minister said that five of her security personnel are present at the hospital after the accident to take care of the victims and they will stay there until the treatment is complete.

She informed that on her request, the injured were taken to the hospital by her security personnel, who were travelling in the escort vehicle as the ambulance was taking time to reach.

“I am deeply saddened by the incident,” she said.