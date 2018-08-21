Escape from police custody: Cop and criminal get 5-yr jail

Rajan Bhatti Rajan Bhatti

CRIMINAL RAJAN Bhatti and Chandigarh Police Constable Harbans Lal were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment each by the Chandigarh district court on Monday. The duo was convicted in a 2015 case wherein Bhatti had escaped from the custody of Constable Lal while being produced in court. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the convicts.

Convicts Bhatti and Lal were sentenced to imprisonment under sections 222 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend person under sentence or lawfully committed) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code by Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar Mehta. Bhatti, who is already serving a five-year jail term in an attempt-to-murder case as per district court orders dated February 2017, will begin the five-year imprisonment in the present case once the previous sentence gets over.

Incidentally, three others, Shubham, Sunny Sharma and Rajbir Singh, were acquitted of all charges in same case whereas another accused, Poonam alias Dolly, has been declared a proclaimed offender.

According to the prosecution, the matter dates back to October 13, 2015, when Bhatti (26) who was arrested by the Crime Branch in May 2015, managed to escape from the custody of Constable Harbans Lal while he was being produced in the district court pertaining to the ongoing trial of his case. Bhatti was then arrested on March 8, 2016, by an Operations Cell team near Progressive Society, Sector 50, Chandigarh. In course of the investigation, Shubham, Sunny and Rajbir, who allegedly helped accused Bhatti escape from police custody, were arrested.

During the trial, the counsel for Shubham, Sunny and Rajbir argued that the police had neither named any independent witness in the case nor did any police witness identified the three accused in court as the ones who helped Bhatti escape from police custody. However, records of the police department and evidences showed that Constable Harbans Lal was in charge of Bhatti’s custody at the time of the incident. So, the district court held the duo guilty and acquitted the three.

