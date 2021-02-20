Chandigarh: EPFO officer held guilty of graft by CBI court

The complaint had alleged to the CBI that the accused called him to bring certain PF-related documents of his company on the pretext of carrying out an inspection of his company. (Express File)

The Special CBI Court of Chandigarh on Friday held an enforcement officer of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in 2015.

The special CBI Judge, Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, held convict Manmohan Gilhotra guilty under sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on February 22.

As per reports, CBI had arrested Gilhotra in April 2015, while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person who was the chief administrative officer employed with a private company — Cloudberry Technologies Pvt Ltd, in Sector 7, Chandigarh.

The complaint had alleged to the CBI that the accused called him to bring certain PF-related documents of his company on the pretext of carrying out an inspection of his company. Following this, the complainant met the accused and the accused demanded Rs 15,000 in lieu of settling the matter of his company.

After verification of the demand, CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. Later, CBI sleuths have also conducted searches at the residence of the accused and recovered around Rs 3 lakh from the house of Gilhotra at Baltana, Punjab.

A case was thus registered under section 7 of PC Act, 1988, against Gilhotra.