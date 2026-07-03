Environmental concerns over decongestion: Citizens choose ‘wise Shimla’ over a smart one
Activist Tikender Panwar said the township was conceived during the 1980s and 1990s as a modern residential extension to accommodate Shimla’s expanding population. However, he argued that inadequate planning for mobility had defeated its very purpose.
Residents, environmentalists, academicians and officials participate in a discussion on The People’s Manifesto for Shimla, a citizen-led vision document calling for a greener, more walkable and sustainable hill city.(Express photo).
In an attempt to accommodate the city’s growing population, the planned township of New Shimla has gradually transformed into a “new slum”. Ornamental and exotic plants are replacing indigenous trees and native vegetation.
Today, what Shimla now needs is a “Wise Shimla” rather than merely a “Smart Shimla”, people argue. Residents said the hill town should evolve from being a vehicle-centric city into a walkable city.
These were among the key observations made during a discussion organised by the Simla Collective on Thursday. Residents, environmentalists, academicians, lawyers, retired officials and even students gathered to deliberate on “The People’s Manifesto for Shimla”. It is a citizen-driven vision document outlining the future of the hill town, based on extensive surveys, group discussions and citizens’ suggestions.
Activist Tikender Panwar said the township was conceived during the 1980s and 1990s as a modern residential extension to accommodate Shimla’s expanding population. However, he argued that inadequate planning for mobility had defeated its very purpose. “New Shimla was envisioned as a planned locality to decongest the city. But today… it would not be incorrect to describe it as a new slum. It has become a concrete jungle where vehicles move bumper to bumper.”
Prof Aparna Negi, Department of Economics (Himachal Pradesh University), mentioned recent data released by the Shimla Police, according to which nearly 1.8 lakh vehicles entered the city within 72 hours.
“Are we turning Shimla into a city dominated by vehicles? Why can’t we transform it into a walkable city… Some attempts have been made in the past, but they have failed.” She said most tourists only visit a couple of popular destinations and return without exploring Shimla’s biodiversity. “This pattern of tourism is proving environmentally unsustainable in the longer run.”
SSP Arjit Sen of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said residents need a “Wise Shimla” rather than a “Smart Shimla”, to be adequately prepared to deal with a major seismic event. “We need governance based on evidence, scientific data and well-planned systems rather than merely ambitious goals. Shimla’s vulnerability to landslides, cloudbursts, and other natural disasters became evident during the disasters of 2023 and 2024.”
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A retired scientist from the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Vaneet Jishtu, criticised the authorities for neglecting the concept of urban green spaces. “Shimla has 17 notified green belts which were created during the British era… these existing green belts are under tremendous pressure from construction and other human activities. Our natural drainage channels are choked with plastic and garbage. Conservation must take precedence over replacement.”
Principal of RKMV College (Shimla) Anurita Saxena and educationist Preeti Chauhan stressed that environmental conservation must begin with individual responsibility. “Over the past two years, our college staff and students have collected nearly 800 kilograms of plastic waste from different parts of the city,” Saxena said.
Chauhan emphasised the role of families in creating environmentally conscious citizens. “Students are the future, but parents also have a crucial responsibility to make them aware of their city and encourage responsible civic behaviour.”
DIG (Traffic, Tourism and Railways) Sanjeev Gandhi urged young people to reduce their dependence on motor vehicles and adopt walking as part of their daily routine. Apart from contributing to a sustainable urban environment, it would also reduce traffic congestion.
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Earlier, Uma Mahajan introduced the Simla Collective and outlined its objectives before the gathering, while Deven Khanna presented the organisation’s long-term vision for the city. This was followed by a presentation by Himanshu Sood on “The People’s Manifesto”.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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