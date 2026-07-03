Environmental concerns over decongestion: Citizens choose ‘wise Shimla’ over a smart one

Residents, environmentalists, academicians and officials participate in a discussion on The People’s Manifesto for Shimla, a citizen-led vision document calling for a greener, more walkable and sustainable hill city.(Express photo).

In an attempt to accommodate the city’s growing population, the planned township of New Shimla has gradually transformed into a “new slum”. Ornamental and exotic plants are replacing indigenous trees and native vegetation.

Today, what Shimla now needs is a “Wise Shimla” rather than merely a “Smart Shimla”, people argue. Residents said the hill town should evolve from being a vehicle-centric city into a walkable city.

These were among the key observations made during a discussion organised by the Simla Collective on Thursday. Residents, environmentalists, academicians, lawyers, retired officials and even students gathered to deliberate on “The People’s Manifesto for Shimla”. It is a citizen-driven vision document outlining the future of the hill town, based on extensive surveys, group discussions and citizens’ suggestions.