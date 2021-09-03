Environment Ministry directs Chandigarh to halt bird aviary project until it gets approvals

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change directed the Chandigarh Administration to stop the process of setting up the bird aviary in Chandigarh until the project has received all necessary approvals.

In a letter sent to the Chief Wildlife Warden of Chandigarh by Sunil Sharma, Assistant Inspector General of Forest, he stated that the process be discontinued until necessary permissions have been taken.

“It has been brought to the notice of this Ministry that the Union Territory Administration of Chandigarh has purchased several exotic birds and is in the process of setting up and inaugurating a zoo in Chandigarh. The purchase, proposed setting up and inauguration of the zoo has not been done as per the laid down procedure.” He further specified, “The undersigned is directed to request you to discontinue the process till such time all necessary approvals are granted by the competent authority and also refrain from formal opening of the impugned zoo.”

Maneka Gandhi had written to UT administrator

Animal Rights activist and former Minister Maneka Gandhi had come down heavily on Chandigarh Administration over the bird aviary project, stating that “this is not the time to start this illegal and expensive venture and this is cage for the birds.”

It was on the representation of RK Garg, President of Second Innings Association, that Gandhi had sent the letter to the Chandigarh Administrator. Chandigarh Administration had floated a tender for constructing the walk through bird aviary on July 22.

Animal Welfare Board had also written to UT

The Animal Welfare Board had also written to Principal Conservator of Forests regarding the bird aviary to follow all guidelines of Animal Welfare board and take all statutory permissions for the project.