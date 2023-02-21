Environment minister pays his maiden visit to Pinjore vulture breeding centre, tweets pictures

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, paid his maiden visit to vulture conservation and breeding centre, Jatayu, situated in Bir Shikargah Wildlife Sanctuary near Pinjore in Panchkula on Monday.

Accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Haryana, Jagdish Chander, and others, Yadav reached the centre around 6.15 am and stayed there for more than an hour and a half.

Later, the minister tweeted some of the pictures of vultures and his visit to the centre through his official Twitter handle appreciating the conservation of vultures.

The vulture conservation centre, Jatayu, is a joint venture of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department since 2004. Conservationist and head of the centre, Nikita, and her husband, Dr Vibhu Parkash, principal scientist, BNHS, explained many aspects of the breeding centre to the minister.

At least 399 vultures of three gyps species — slender-billed vulture, white-backed vulture and long-billed vulture — are kept in the conservation centre.

Dr Vibhu Prakash said, “The Union Minister, Bhupender Yadav, stayed at the conservation centre for around one-and-a-half hour. It was the first visit of incumbent Union Minister of MoEF. In 2016, the Union Minister of MoEF, Prakash Javedkar, had visited centre for releasing the pairs of Himalayan Griffon Vultures. The minister was informed about many aspects, including double clutching and chick swapping technique being used in the conservation of vultures.”

A senior IFS officer said, “The visit was planned last evening. Necessary arrangements were made at the last moment. No one except for Haryana forest department, conservation centre officials were aware of the visit. The minister was explained in brief the journey of conservation centre. He visited the enclsoures where many vultures are kept. The minister was shown the incubators in which eggs are put. He also took a glimpse of some of the vulture chicks.”

The funding for running this centre is also received from international conservation bodies like UK Royal Society for Protection of Birds and the Darwin Initiative of Survival of Species.